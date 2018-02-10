Airbus agrees to US$99 million penalty in Eurofighter Austria case

Airbus agrees to US$99 million penalty in Eurofighter Austria case

Airbus said on Friday it had agreed to pay a penalty of 81.25 million euros (US$99 million) demanded by the Munich public prosecutors office to conclude an investigation into the sale of Eurofighter aircraft to Austria in 2003.

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus logo is pictured during delivery of the new Airbus A380 aircraft to Singapore Airlines at Airbus's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

(US$1 = 0.8178 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

