Airbus agrees to US$99 million penalty in Eurofighter Austria case
Airbus said on Friday it had agreed to pay a penalty of 81.25 million euros (US$99 million) demanded by the Munich public prosecutors office to conclude an investigation into the sale of Eurofighter aircraft to Austria in 2003.
(US$1 = 0.8178 euros)
