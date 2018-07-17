Airbus aims to triple commercial aircraft services revenue in next decade

Airbus wants to triple the revenue it gets from commercial aircraft services to US$10 billion a year in next decade from US$3.2 billion in 2017, it said on Tuesday.

FARNBOROUGH, England: Airbus wants to triple the revenue it gets from commercial aircraft services to US$10 billion a year in next decade from US$3.2 billion in 2017, it said on Tuesday.

Commercial aircraft services include functions such as providing spare parts and predictive maintenance data, refitting cabins, pilot training and optimizing flight operations.

Airbus expects growth in the services market will be driven by a doubling in passenger traffic over the next 15 years.

Philippe Muhn, vice president of Airbus customer services, said a year after launching its Skywise platform, which enables airline customers and suppliers to share data, the company now had 22 airline customers with 2,500 connected aircraft feeding into the system.

