Airbus books order for 21 helicopters from Air Medical Group
PARIS: European aircraft maker Airbus Tuesday said it booked an order for 21 helicopters from U.S.-based Air Medical Group Holdings.
The order consists of a mix of single-engine H125 and twin-engine H135 helicopters, Airbus said.
Deliveries are planned over three years beginning in 2019.
