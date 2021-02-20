Airbus CEO calls for transatlantic trade war ceasefire

FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury
FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends Airbus's annual news conference on 2019 results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS: The head of European planemaker Airbus called on Saturday for a "ceasefire" in a trade war with the United States over aircraft subsidies, which has led to billions of dollars in tit-for-tat tariffs on airplanes and other goods.

In an interview on France Inter radio, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury also urged European nations to ease border restrictions that have crippled air travel across the continent during the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

