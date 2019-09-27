Airbus CEO says will 'continue to advocate for a settlement' on trade

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday he will continue to advocate for a settlement on trade between the United States and Europe and called the imposition of tariffs a "lose-lose game" on both sides of the Atlantic.

MONTREAL: Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday he will continue to advocate for a settlement on trade between the United States and Europe and called the imposition of tariffs a "lose-lose game" on both sides of the Atlantic.

The United States was granted approval this month to impose tariffs on European Union goods with an annual trade value of around US$7.5 billion, over illegal government support for the European planemaker.

