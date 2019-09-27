Airbus CEO says will 'continue to advocate for a settlement' on trade

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday he will continue to advocate for a settlement on trade between the United States and Europe and called the imposition of tariffs a "lose-lose game" on both sides of the Atlantic.

FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends a news conference at the 53rd International Paris Ai
FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends a news conference at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The United States was granted approval this month to impose tariffs on European Union goods with an annual trade value of around US$7.5 billion, over illegal government support for the European planemaker.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

