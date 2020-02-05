Airbus halts output at Tianjin assembly plant due to coronavirus

Airbus has closed its final assembly plant in Tianjin, China, as a result of the coronavirus emergency, the planemaker said on Wednesday, adding it was monitoring for any signs of impact on deliveries.

PARIS: Airbus has closed its final assembly plant in Tianjin, China, as a result of the coronavirus emergency, the planemaker said on Wednesday, adding it was monitoring for any signs of impact on deliveries.

The plant assembles about 4 A320-family aircraft a month, about 7per cent of Airbus narrowbody production.

"The Tianjin Final Assembly Line facility is currently closed," Airbus said in a statement.

"Airbus is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any potential knock-on effects to production and deliveries and will try to mitigate via alternative plans where necessary."

The death toll from an outbreak of the coronavirus has risen to nearly 500.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Richard Lough and Jason Neely)

