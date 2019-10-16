Airbus has sold 10 A321neo jets to Chile's Sky Airline: sources

Airbus has sold 10 A321neo aircraft to Chilean budget carrier Sky Airline, two industry sources said.

The scope of the deal was included in a monthly Airbus order tally last week but the name of the customer was not disclosed.

Such a deal would be worth US$1.3 billion at the most recently published 2018 list prices or about half that after typical discounts. Airbus stopped publishing list values this year.

An Airbus spokesman said the planemaker does not comment on any commercial negotiations with airlines.

Sky Airline also declined comment.

Sky Airline was founded in Chile in the early 2000s by Jurgen Paulmann.

After he died in 2014, its leadership was passed to his son, Holger Paulmann, who transformed the carrier into an ultra-low cost player, a type of airline that relies on unbundling fares and selling multiple optional extras on top of bargain prices.

Sky Airline already operates a fleet of 23 leased A320-family aircraft, according to Airbus data.

