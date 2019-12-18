Airbus headed for strong sales year despite trade woes: Sales chief

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350 takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, Sep 27, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau)
PARIS: Airbus will end the year with all major civil aircraft programs showing a book-to-bill ratio above 1, sales chief Christian Scherer said on Wednesday (Dec 18).

In a year marked by trade tensions and US tariffs, Airbus turned in a "very satisfactory" sales performance for 2019, Scherer said, adding that the aircraft tariffs nonetheless pose a "very serious problem for our clients".

The eventual development of a larger version of the A220 was "not a question of if, but when", Scherer said, adding that it is not being considered at this stage.

Source: Reuters

