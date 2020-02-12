Airbus Helicopters signs order from Royal Thai Air Force
Airbus said on Wednesday its Airbus Helicopters unit had signed an order for six H135 military training helicopters from the Royal Thai Air Force.
Airbus said in a statement the order would bring the Royal Thai Air Force's Airbus fleet to 18 units.
