Airbus investing up to 1 billion euros on A220 passenger jet program this year

Airbus SE plans to invest between 500 million euros and 1 billion euros (US$539 million-US$1.08 billion) this year on its A220 passenger jet program, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday at the company's A220 factory in Canada.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Earlier in February, Airbus raised its stake in the A220 program - known as Airbus Canada - to 75per cent from 50.1per cent after teaming up with the government of the Canadian province of Quebec to buy Bombardier's 33.5per cent stake.

