Airbus names Mhun as next programs chief

PARIS: Airbus on Friday (Dec 14) named services boss Philippe Mhun as its next head of programs, succeeding defense and commercial aerospace veteran Didier Evrard who is scheduled to retire.

The move completes a tandem of top-level industrial changes at Europe's largest aerospace group after Airbus last month hired Bosch appliances executive Michael Schoellhorn to replace soon-to-retire Chief Operating Officer Tom Williams.

Mhun, 56, is currently senior vice-president of services at Airbus - a fiercely competitive marketplace in which both Airbus and Boeing are targeting increases in revenue as they place after-market activities at the center of future developments.

He began his career in engineering at the now defunct French airline UTA and followed it into Air France when UTA was absorbed into the French national carrier in the early 1990s.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Inti Landauro)