Airbus proposes Rene Obermann as next chairman from 2020
European planemaker Airbus said it would propose former Deutsche Telekom chief Rene Obermann as its next chairman starting from 2020, completing the shift to what current chairman Denis Ranque called a "new generation of management".
Obermann was chief executive of Deutsche Telekom from 2006 to 2013. He is currently a managing director of private equity investor Warburg Pincus and had been seen in Berlin as the favorite of the German government for the post.
