Airbus regrets US tariffs, hopes for change when WTO authorizes EU retaliation

PARIS: European aerospace group Airbus said on Saturday it deeply regretted the U.S. decision to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union and said it would hurt U.S. airlines and their customers.

Airbus also said it hoped Washington would change position once the World Trade Organization authorizes the EU to impose tariffs on Boeing aircraft, including the 737 MAX, 787 and 777 aircraft in May or June.

