Airbus says to keep focusing on existing A350 jets

FILE PHOTO: A scale model of an Airbus A350 is pictured during Airbus annual press conference on the 2017 financial results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

TOULOUSE, France: Airbus will continue to focus on the development of its existing twin-engined A350 jets, an executive from the European planemaker said on Tuesday.

Asked if there was room for a larger version than what they have developed, head of A350 marketing Marisa Lucas-Ugena told reporters in Toulouse that Airbus remains focused on the A350-900 and A350-1000.

Airbus last summer shelved tentative plans for a larger version of the plane that would compete more directly with Boeing's under development new 777x.

Lucas-Ugena was speaking to reporters ahead of the first ever A350-1000 delivery to launch customer Qatar Airways.

The Gulf carrier has ordered 37 A350-1000s.

(Reporting by Alexander CornwellEditing by Ingrid Melander)

Source: Reuters

