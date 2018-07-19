Airbus says unnamed buyer signs provisional deal for 10 A320neo

Airbus said on Thursday it had won a provisional order from an undisclosed customer for 10 A320neo planes worth US$1.1 billion at list prices.

FARNBOROUGH, England: Airbus said on Thursday it had won a provisional order from an undisclosed customer for 10 A320neo planes worth US$1.1 billion at list prices.

The announcement, coming shortly after Boeing said it had won an order for 100 737 MAX planes worth US$11 billion from an unidentified buyer, brought to almost US$50 billion a string of anonymous orders at the largest industry event this year.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)