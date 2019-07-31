Airbus second-quarter profits rise and beat analyst forecasts

Airbus on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected core second-quarter earnings, led by the switch to efficient new single-aisle jets, and maintained its profit forecast for the year while warning of delivery challenges in the second half.

Europe's largest aerospace group said second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 72per cent to 1.98 billion euros (US$2.2 billion), led by a more-than-twofold rise at the main Airbus commercial planemaking arm. Revenues rose 23per cent to 18.317 billion.

Analysts were on average forecasting adjusted quarterly operating income of 1.774 billion euros on revenues of 17.824 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)