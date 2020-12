Airbus sees de-escalation in transatlantic aircraft subsidy dispute

The head of European planemaker Airbus predicted "de-escalation" in a dispute over aircraft subsidies after the European Union and United States imposed tariffs in retaliation against illegal aid to jetmakers on both sides of the Atlantic.

"We are calling for a de-escalation ... and finding a long-term agreement between the U.S. and the EU, and we think this is what will happen," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told the Conference of Montreal by video link.

"And it will happen under the Biden administration, but I think it would have happened anyway," he added.

