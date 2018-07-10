Airbus sees double-digit CSeries orders this year

TOULOUSE, France: Airbus expects to sell a double-digit number of CSeries jets this year and sees demand for at least 3,000 of the planes over the next 20 years, said CSeries sales chief David Dufrenois.

Airbus was due to unveil a new brand for the Canadian jet later on Tuesday after completing its purchase of the loss-making jet program from Bombardier on July 1.

Dufrenois, a senior Airbus sales executive who was recently named to run sales at the new Airbus-controlled CSeries venture, said Airbus expects demand for 6,000-7,000 aircraft in the 100-150 seat category including CSeries and Airbus A319 over 20 years.

Of this, Airbus aims to capture at least half, or more than 3,000, for the CSeries in competition with Brazil's Embraer , added Dufrenois who was speaking ahead of next week's Farnborough Airshow.

