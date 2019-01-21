Airbus sells 65 jets worth US$7.47 billion to SMBC Aviation Capital

PARIS: Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital has finalised a firm order for 65 Airbus planes from the A320neo family with a catalogue price of US$7.47 billion, Airbus said on Monday (Jan 21).

The order for 50 A320neo and 15 A321neo single-aisle aircraft is worth the equivalent of 6.6 billion euros, and brings to 71 the total number of planes from that category ordered by Dublin-based SMBC last year, a statement from the European aerospace giant said.

Large orders typically result in a discount on the catalogue price.

SMBC, one of the world's largest aircraft leasing companies, is owned by a consortium of Japanese companies led by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

On Jan 3, Airbus said it had finalised the sale of 120 A220-300 single-aisle jets worth US$11 billion to US carrier JetBlue and a start-up codenamed Moxy that is to begin operations in 2021.

In terms of actual deliveries, Airbus was slightly behind US rival Boeing in 2018 however, with 800 commercial aircraft for the European group, compared with 806 for Boeing.

