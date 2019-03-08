Airbus shares fall after weak set of orders

Airbus shares fell on Friday after the European planemaker reported weak order figures.

The planemaker reported late on Thursday that it had won only four gross aircraft orders over January and February after a number of cancellations.

Shares in the company, whose main rival is Boeing, were down 1.7 percent by 0805 GMT.

