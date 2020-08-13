Airbus shares hit by US tariff measures

PARIS: Shares in European planemaker Airbus fell on Thursday (Aug 13) after the US government said it would maintain 15 per cent tariffs on the company's aircraft and 25 per cent tariffs on other European goods.

Airbus shares were down 2.1 per cent at 0705GMT, making the stock the worst performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 index .

On Wednesday, the US government said it would maintain the tariffs on Airbus and other European goods despite moves by the European Union to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Airbus said it "profoundly regrets" the US decision to keep tariffs in place on its aircraft.