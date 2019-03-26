Airbus shares rally after large Chinese order

PARIS: Airbus shares rose on Tuesday (Mar 26) after the European planemaker won a deal worth tens of billions of dollars to sell 300 aircraft to China.

Airbus was up 1.9 per cent in early session trading. French officials said the deal was worth some 30 billion euros (US$34 billion) at catalog prices. Planemakers usually grant significant discounts.

Advertisement

The Chinese order was announced late on Monday, coinciding with a visit to Europe by Chinese President Xi Jinping and matching a China record held by US rival Boeing.

Investment bank Citigroup kept a "buy" rating on Airbus.

"We do not have details of the delivery schedule of this order, but China has been taking about 20-25 per cent of Airbus production per year and given the A320 family is sold out at announced production rates out to 2024/25, we believe this increases the probability of Airbus moving to a production rate of 70 per month," wrote Citigroup.

