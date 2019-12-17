Airbus shares rise after latest Boeing 737 MAX blow, Safran down

Shares in European aerospace group Airbus rose on Tuesday, after archrival Boeing said it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January.

Airbus shares were up 1.6per cent in early trading while those in French aerospace company Safran , a supplier to Boeing, were down 2.1per cent.

On Monday, Boeing said it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, as the fallout from two fatal crashes of the grounded aircraft drags on into 2020.

