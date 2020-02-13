Airbus targets operating profit gain in 2020, after bribery settlement net loss

Airbus plunged to a 1.362 billion euro (US$1.48 billion) net loss in 2019, weighed down by a multinational bribery settlement, but the European aerospace group pledged to increase operating profit and deliver 880 commercial jets this year.

Full-year adjusted operating income rose 19per cent to 6.946 billion euros and should top 7.5 billion euros in 2020, Airbus said. Revenue increased 11per cent to 70.478 billion euros.

The net loss reflected a 1.212 billion euro charge on the troubled A400M military transporter program as well as the 3.6 billion euro provision announced last month to cover a criminal settlement with British, French and U.S. prosecutors relating to past corrupt practices.

