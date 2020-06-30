Airbus to announce restructuring on Tuesday: union sources

Airbus will announce restructuring plans expected to include thousands of job cuts later on Tuesday after markets close, union sources said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais, near Nantes, France April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
Airbus, which has said it will announce its next steps by end-July, declined to comment.

Reuters reported on Monday the plan to shrink operations and staff in response to the coronavirus crisis was imminent.

