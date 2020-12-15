Airbus to hold A320 jet output rate into early 2021: CEO

PARIS: Airbus will hold production of A320-family jets at 40 a month going into 2021, chief executive Guillaume Faury said on Monday.

Speaking at the Conference of Montreal by video, he did not address the timing or scale of any future production increases, after Airbus recently told suppliers to prepare for an increase to 47 a month from July 2021.

“We have adapted to the famous rate-40 on our single-aisle, on the A320 family. And it has proven to be not too far away from the right level of production. We’re still at rate 40 and we anticipate we’ll remain at that rate beginning of 2021," Faury said.

