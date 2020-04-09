Airbus to review production cuts after 'some months': CEO

Airbus production cuts announced on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus crisis are likely to be in place for "some months" and then reviewed as the market outlook becomes clearer, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Wednesday.

"Adapting our rate is the right thing to do now," Faury told reporters on a call, after the European planemaker said it was cutting output by about one-third.

Airbus has not yet recorded any outright order cancellations due to the pandemic, Faury said. But he added: "We have a lot of requests for postponements and deferrals ... for 2020 and sometimes 2021."

