Airbus to unveil top finance, operational posts: sources

PARIS: Airbus is set to announce top financial and operational appointments as incoming chief executive Guillaume Faury tightens his grip following months of turmoil over corruption probes and output delays, people familiar with the matter said.

The European planemaker may announce a new German chief financial officer as early as Wednesday to take over from Harald Wilhelm, who announced in May he would leave next Spring at the same time as current chief executive Tom Enders.

It may also name a new operational czar - also a German - to succeed Tom Williams, the chief operating officer of the main Airbus planemaking business, the people said.

Airbus declined comment.

