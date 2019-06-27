Airlines body IATA urges regulators to co-ordinate on re-entry to service of Boeing 737 MAX

Global airlines on Thursday urged regulators to coordinate on technical requirements and timelines for the safe re-entry to service of the Boeing 737 MAX, which was grounded in March after two fatal accidents.

In a statement a day after hosting a meeting of 40 airlines, regulators and others in Montreal, the International Air Transport Association also called for global alignment on additional training requirements for 737 MAX flight crew.

