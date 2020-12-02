Airlines would receive US$17 billion in new COVID-19 relief proposal: senator

U.S. airlines would receive US$17 billion for four months of payroll support under a new US$908 billion bipartisan Senate COVID-19 relief proposal, a spokeswoman for Senator Mark Warner said Tuesday.

Warner's office said the proposal would also include US$15 billion for transit systems, US$4 billion for airports, US$8 billion for buses and US$1 billion for passenger railroad Amtrak.

The proposal, which does not yet have support of the White House or Congressional leaders, sets aside US$45 billion for the U.S. transportation sector.

American Airlines and United Airlines in October furloughed more than 32,000 workers after a prior US$25 billion payroll assistance program expired.

Transit agencies have urged Congress to approve US$32 billion in additional assistance, while Amtrak sought nearly US$3 billion in additional aid.

Private U.S. bus companies and others are seeking US$10 billion in government assistance, while U.S airlines are seeking another US$25 billion in payroll support.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Nick Zieminski)