Airports in Russia, Brazil operated by Changi Airports International win awards

SINGAPORE: Three airports in Russia and one in Brazil that are all operated by Changi Airports International (CAI) have clinched top aviation awards, the company announced on Wednesday (Mar 28).

Russia's Sochi International Airport took the prize of Best Airport by Size and Region for airports in Europe, among those that handle five million to 15 million passengers per annum.

It was also voted Best Airport in Europe among those that handle more than two million passengers per annum, at the Airports Council International's Airport Service Quality Awards.

The awards are based on ratings by passengers based on 34 indicators, including airport access, check-in service, facilities and environment. More than 600,000 passengers from 84 countries had participated in the survey.

"Sochi International has rapidly grown its passenger traffic following CAI’s acquisition," said CAI in a news release. "Since then, the airport has welcomed guests of major international events including the annual F1 Grand Prix and International Investment Forum. It will do so again for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018."

CAI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Changi Airport Group, also operates Singapore's Changi Airport.



Meanwhile, Anapa International Airport was named Russia's Best Regional Airport for the fourth consecutive year at the National Airport Infrastructure Show and Civil Aviation.

Vladivostok International Airport won the Routes Asia 2018 Marketing Award for airports with under four million passengers per annum.



The award recognises airports with outstanding marketing services by helping airlines with the launch of new routes or strengthening of existing services, among others.



The exterior of Vladivostok International Airport. (Photo: Changi Airports International)

In Brazil, the Tom Jobim International Airport was awarded Best Airport Operational Efficiency and Most Punctual Airport in Latin America for the 10 million to 20 million passengers per annum category by air travel intelligence company OAG.

Aerial view of the Tom Jobim International Airport in Brazil. (Photo: Changi Airports International)

CAI added that 86 per cent of departures at the airport took place "within 15 minutes" of stipulated departure times in 2017, an increase from 82.2 per cent in the previous year. It was also ranked sixth by UK's air transport rating company Skytrax for Best Airport Staff Service.

