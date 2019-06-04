Airtel Africa to file for London IPO

Airtel Africa Ltd, a subsidiary of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Tuesday said it will proceed with its plan to list shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company said the offer is targeted to raise US$750 million and proceeds will be used to reduce debt.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)