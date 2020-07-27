Albertsons' same-store sales surge 26.5per cent on grocery delivery demand

U.S. grocer Albertsons Cos Inc on Monday reported a 26.5per cent rise in same-store sales in its first quarter as a publicly listed company, driven by demand for home deliveries of groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales and other revenue rose to US$22.75 billion for the quarter ended June 20, from US$18.74 billion a year earlier.

Albertsons' net income rose to US$586.2 million, or US$1 per share, in the first quarter, from US$49 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)