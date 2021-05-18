Alibaba, partners invest US$400 million in retail arm of Vietnam's Masan

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and partners have invested US$400 million in the retail unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group Corp, Masan said in a statement on Tuesday.

