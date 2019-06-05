Alibaba, Russian joint venture deal to close on Wednesday - RIA

Alibaba, Russian joint venture deal to close on Wednesday - RIA

A joint venture deal between China's Alibaba, Russian sovereign fund RDIF, mobile phone operator Megafon and internet group Mail.ru will be closed on Wednesday, news agency RIA cited a source as saying on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The companies announced the deal in September.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

