Alibaba, Russian joint venture deal to close on Wednesday - RIA

MOSCOW: A joint venture deal between China's Alibaba, Russian sovereign fund RDIF, mobile phone operator Megafon and internet group Mail.ru will be closed on Wednesday, news agency RIA cited a source as saying on Tuesday.

The companies announced the deal in September.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Edmund Blair)