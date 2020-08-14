Alibaba, Xiaomi to enter Hong Kong's stock market benchmark

E-commerce conglomerate Alibaba , handset maker Xiaomi and WuXi Biologics will enter Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index next month, the benchmark's publisher announced on Friday evening.

FILE PHOTO: An Alibaba Cloud sign is seen at the Alibaba Group booth during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/FIle Photo

Alibaba and Xiaomi, along with delivery platform Meituan Dianping , will also join the 'H-share' Hang Seng China Enterprises Index , which represents Chinese companies listed in the city.

Changes to both indexes are effective September 7.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; writing by Noah Sin; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

