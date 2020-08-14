Alibaba, Xiaomi to enter Hong Kong's stock market benchmark

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

HONG KONG: E-commerce conglomerate Alibaba , handset maker Xiaomi and WuXi Biologics will enter Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index next month, the benchmark's publisher announced on Friday evening.

Alibaba and Xiaomi, along with delivery platform Meituan Dianping , will also join the 'H-share' Hang Seng China Enterprises Index , which represents Chinese companies listed in the city.

Changes to both indexes are effective September 7.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; writing by Noah Sin; editing by Jason Neely)