Alibaba-backed Xpeng gets production licence for Zhaoqing car plant

BEIJING: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Xpeng, backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Xiaomi Corp, said on Tuesday it has production licence for its fully owned Zhaoqing car plant.

The plant, in China's southern city of Zhaoqing, is initially making Xpeng's new P7 electric sedan model. The Guangzhou-based company is also building G3 sport utility vehicles in Zhengzhou, which is jointly built by Xpeng and Haima Motor.



