Alibaba-backed Xpeng gets production license for Zhaoqing car plant

BEIJING: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Xpeng, backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Xiaomi Corp, said on Tuesday it has production license for its fully-owned Zhaoqing car plant.

The plant, in China's southern city of Zhaoqing, is initially making Xpeng's new P7 electric sedan model. The Guangzhou-based company is also building G3 sport utility vehicles in Zhengzhou, which is jointly built by Xpeng and Haima Motor.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)