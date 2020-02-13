Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as its core e-commerce and cloud computing businesses posted steady growth.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Revenue rose to 161.46 billion yuan (US$23.12 billion) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31 from 117.28 billion yuan, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of 159.28 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

