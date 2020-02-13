Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as its core e-commerce and cloud computing businesses posted steady growth.

Revenue rose to 161.46 billion yuan (US$23.12 billion) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31 from 117.28 billion yuan, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of 159.28 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

