Alibaba CEO says China's internet policies need to evolve to help industry

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Chinese internet companies have moved to the forefront of the industry with the help of government policies, but regulations need to evolve with the times to help the industry manage problems and its development, Alibaba Group's CEO said.

WUZHEN, China: Chinese internet companies have moved to the forefront of the industry with the help of government policies, but regulations need to evolve with the times to help the industry manage problems and its development, Alibaba Group's CEO said.

Daniel Zhang made the comments at the World Internet Conference on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Josh Horwitz in Wuzhen, writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)