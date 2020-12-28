Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to US$10 billion

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase programme to US$10 billion from US$6 billion.

REUTERS: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase programme to US$10 billion from US$6 billion.

"This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022," Alibaba said in a statement https://bwnews.pr/38IF0r7 late on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)