Alibaba Group opens China factory in new manufacturing initiative
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced a new business initiative for smart manufacturing on Wednesday called Xunxi Digital Technology Company, as part of which it is opening a pilot factory in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
SHANGHAI: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced a new business initiative for smart manufacturing on Wednesday called Xunxi Digital Technology Company, as part of which it is opening a pilot factory in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)