Alibaba Group opens China factory in new manufacturing initiative

Business

Alibaba Group opens China factory in new manufacturing initiative

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced a new business initiative for smart manufacturing on Wednesday called Xunxi Digital Technology Company, as part of which it is opening a pilot factory in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced a new business initiative for smart manufacturing on Wednesday called Xunxi Digital Technology Company, as part of which it is opening a pilot factory in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark