Alibaba is in talks to invest US$3 billion in Grab: Bloomberg News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in talks to invest US$3 billion into Southeast Asia's biggest ridehailing firm Grab Holdings Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in talks to invest US$3 billion into Southeast Asia's biggest ridehailing firm Grab Holdings Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Advertisement