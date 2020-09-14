Alibaba is in talks to invest US$3 billion in Grab: Bloomberg News

Business

Alibaba is in talks to invest US$3 billion in Grab: Bloomberg News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in talks to invest US$3 billion into Southeast Asia's biggest ridehailing firm Grab Holdings Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore
FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

