Alibaba issues upbeat annual forecast on strong e-commerce trend

China's top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a forecast-beating 64per cent surge in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people shopped online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the strong outlook was overshadowed by a regulatory crackdown that resulted in the suspension of a US$37 billion IPO of its affiliate Ant Group and a US$2.8 billion fine for anti-competitive business practices.

The fine by China's markets regulator in April was the largest-ever of its kind.

Alibaba forecast annual revenue to be 930 billion yuan (US$144.12 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 2022, above analysts' average estimate of 928.25 billion yuan.

It posted a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of 5.48 billion yuan, or 1.99 per American depository share (ADS), mainly due to the anti-monopoly fine.

The company's U.S. listed shares have fallen more than 30per cent since hitting a record high in late October when its founder Jack Ma delivered a speech in Shanghai criticizing China's financial regulators.

Core commerce revenue rose 72per cent to 161.37 billion yuan in the quarter, powered by the company's China retail marketplaces and ongoing consumer adoption of e-commerce in the wake of the pandemic.

Revenue rose to 187.4 billion yuan (US$29.03 billion) in the three months ended March 31, higher than 180.41 billion yuan forecast by 30 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

