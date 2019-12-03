Alibaba raises further US$1.7 billion in over-allotted shares in HK listing

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Tuesday it has raised an additional HKUS$13.17 billion (US$1.68 billion) by exercising the over-allotment option in its Hong Kong secondary listing.

The company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange it has received approval for the listing of 75 million over-allotment shares at HKUS$176 per share, the same price it offered under its secondary listing.

Alibaba had on Nov. 20 raised up to US$12.9 billion in a landmark listing in Hong Kong, the largest share sale in the city in nine years and a world record for a cross-border secondary share sale.

