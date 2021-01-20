Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first public appearance since Oct in online meeting: state media

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma met with 100 rural teachers in China via a video meeting on Wednesday, local government media reported, making the businessman's first appearance in public since October.

SHANGHAI: Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma met with 100 rural teachers in China via a video meeting on Wednesday, local government media reported, making the businessman's first appearance in public since October.

Tianmu News, a news portal under Zhejiang Online, a government-backed news website, reported the meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)