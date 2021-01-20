Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first public appearance since Oct in online meeting: state media

Business

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma met with 100 rural teachers in China via a video meeting on Wednesday, local government media reported, making the businessman's first appearance in public since October.

FILE PHOTO - Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China&apos;s Alibaba Group, speaks in front
Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group. (File photo: REUTERS/Yuya Shino)
Tianmu News, a news portal under Zhejiang Online, a government-backed news website, reported the meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

