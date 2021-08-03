Alibaba's quarterly revenue jumps 34%

China's Alibaba Group Holding reported a 34 per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday (Aug 3), helped by growth at its cloud computing and e-commerce businesses.

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group, recorded a quarterly profit of about 13.48 billion yuan (US$2 billion) for the quarter ended March, according to the Chinese e-commerce giant's filing.

Alibaba, which holds about a third of Ant, posted a profit of 4.49 billion yuan for the quarter ended Jun 30 from its investments in the financial conglomerate.

Alibaba's revenue rose to 205.74 billion yuan in the first quarter, from 153.75 billion yuan a year earlier.