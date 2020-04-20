Alibaba says to invest US$28 billion in cloud computing services

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will invest 200 billion yuan (US$28.27 billion) in cloud infrastructure over a three year period, the e-commerce company said on Monday.

SHANGHAI: China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will invest 200 billion yuan (US$28.27 billion) in cloud infrastructure over a three year period, the e-commerce company said on Monday.

The plan comes as the coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for cloud services and data centres.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)