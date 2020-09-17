Alibaba Health, Sinovac in deal to build platform for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation

BEIJING: Alibaba Health Information Technology said on Thursday (Sep 17) it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developer Sinovac Biotech.

The two firms will jointly build a platform for coronavirus vaccine inoculation in the future, Alibaba Health said in Chinese social media platform Weibo, without giving further details.

Sinovac's coronavirus vaccine candidate CoronaVac, being tested in final-stage large-scale trials in Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey, has already been given to tens of thousands of people via an emergency use programme China launched in July.

They include around 90 per cent of the firm's employees and their families.

The two firms will also cooperate in broader areas including online booking of vaccines and post-vaccination health condition follow-up, Alibaba Health said.

